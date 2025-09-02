Celebrating its 25th year, Seoul Fashion Week expands beyond DDP with citywide shows and global collaborations

The 2026 Spring/Summer Seoul Fashion Week opened Monday evening with an outdoor runway show by Seoul-based fashion label Andersson Bell on Deoksugung-gil in central Seoul.

It marked the first time an independent label staged an opening runway show outside Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the iconic main venue of Seoul Fashion Week. The fashion week organizer, Seoul City, said the decision aimed to “maximize Seoul Fashion Week’s unique strengths by showcasing original K-fashion infused with youth, energy, technology and art in spaces that reflect the city’s diverse charm.”

Deoksugung-gil, a beloved promenade lined with ginkgo and maple trees and the stone walls of Deoksugung, a Joseon-era (1392-1910) royal palace, provided a romantic backdrop. Despite heavy rain earlier in the day, evening lights transformed the street into a glistening runway that blended fashion with Seoul’s distinctive urban atmosphere.

Andersson Bell’s 2026 spring-summer collection, themed “Soft Clash,” drew inspiration from Mark Rothko’s color-field paintings and the edgy 1990s icons PJ Harvey and Jarvis Cocker. Designer Kim Do-hoon described the collection as a study in unexpected harmony, where seemingly mismatched elements find balance. The brand, which has collaborated with Levi’s and Asics, continues to gain global recognition.

“The title ‘Soft Clash’ is about approaching the act of dressing lightly but with emotion,” Kim said. “It’s about feelings that come naturally, without overthinking.”

The show also benefited from the participation of internationally renowned creatives, including stylist Robbie Spencer, hair artist Mari Ohashi and makeup artist Jose Carlos Gonzalez, all of whom have worked with luxury houses such as Bottega Veneta and Gucci.

Ahead of the 7 p.m. show, the presence of celebrities — including Ive’s Gaeul, rookie girl group Hearts2Hearts’ Ian and Jiwoo and Tomorrow X Together’s Hueningkai — added excitement to the event.

Seoul Fashion Week, running through Sunday, will showcase collections not only at the DDP but also at landmarks such as Deoksugung-gil, Heungcheonsa Temple and the Oil Tank Culture Park.

This season includes 15 runway shows, nine presentations, three off-shows and a large-scale trade exhibition with more than 70 participating brands. Buyers from 22 countries have been invited for showroom tours and business meetings across key fashion districts, including Seongsu, Hannam and Gangnam.

A highlight of this season’s global collaboration is the debut of the “Berlin Showroom,” the official platform of Berlin Fashion Week, which will present 12 emerging German brands at the MCM Showroom in Gangnam on Tuesday and Wednesday. The showcase will feature works that combine sustainability, traditional aesthetics and material innovation.

“The collaboration with Berlin Fashion Week is an important step toward diversifying content and expanding Seoul’s global fashion network,” a city official said.

Marking its 25th anniversary, Seoul Fashion Week will host a special networking party at EQL in Seongsu, sponsored by 1664 Blanc and hosted by Inttrend CEO Jung Yoon-ki, bringing together designers, buyers, media and influencers.

This season also introduces a wide range of local-friendly events.

At the DDP’s central plaza, visitors can enjoy a commemorative photo booth, a fragrance MBTI test by Pigeon, styling experiences from the Seoul Jewelry Center, and coffee tastings from G7. Ticket giveaways via Instagram will allow the public to attend select runway shows at the DDP.

The second exhibition of the “Seoul Fashion Road” project will feature works by young designers who use fashion as a medium for AI-driven art, light and sound installations, running Tuesday to Sunday near Sindang Station.