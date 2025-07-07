Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon recently proposed a range of strategies for the global expansion of Korean beauty and fashion brands during a visit to Milan’s representative fashion association.

Although South Korea’s beauty and fashion industries have steadily grown to a global scale -- becoming the world’s third-largest cosmetics exporter by surpassing the $10 billion mark for the first time in 2024 -- Europe has remained outside its top 10 export destinations.

Oh highlighted the potential for growth in Europe and suggested a multipronged approach to help Korean beauty and fashion enter overseas markets during his visit to Milan on July 4.

In early July, after attending the World Cities Summit’s Mayor Forum 2025 in Vienna, Oh arrived at the headquarters of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana -- a non-profit association for the development of Italian fashion and the organizer of Milan Fashion Week -- to strengthen the global partnership between the two cities through fashion.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Oh reaffirmed a continuous commitment to mutual exchanges and collaboration between Seoul and CNMI, which signed a memorandum of understanding in February 2024.

One of the key agreements was to enhance cooperation between Seoul Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week to create a system for promoting Korean brands through Milan’s iconic fashion platform.

The city government explained that Oh proposed inviting Milan Fashion Week brands to participate in Seoul Fashion Week to promote it as a key event in the global fashion calendar.

The mayor also visited Milan’s iconic stationery shop, 10 Corso Como, where a pop-up exhibition titled “K-Vibe from Seoul” was held, showcasing Seoul’s beauty, fashion and K-pop culture. There, Oh discussed global market strategies with 14 Korean beauty and fashion brands.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has engaged in several initiatives to elevate the Korean beauty and fashion industries, providing support for their entry into overseas markets, global marketing, talent development and participation in international fashion weeks.

In addition to the annual Seoul Beauty Week -- a global business platform aimed at making the city a leading hub for the beauty industry -- the city government opened a service platform, Seoul Beauty Hub, in June to assist a total of 100 companies in design, distribution, export, and online and offline marketing.

Overseas expansions of competitive Korean fashion brands are also expected to accelerate, with the city government deciding to continue holding trade shows during the annual Seoul Fashion Week to connect promising local brands with key buyers and to offer consulting services.

Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the major venue of Seoul Fashion Week, located in Jung-gu, central Seoul, is set to be transformed into a multipurpose cultural and commercial space where both locals and overseas visitors can enjoy beauty, fashion and cultural content, according to a city official.