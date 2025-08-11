Who will claim rookie of the year prize at music awards?

The first half of the year saw a handful of new tracks from some of the leading K-pop powerhouses, who are now set to face off in a battle for rookie supremacy and set the stage for K-pop's next generation.

SM Entertainment launched Hearts2Hearts in February -- its first girl group in five years, following aespa's debut in November 2020. At eight members, it was also the agency's first large-ensemble girl group in 18 years, since Girls' Generation. In March, KiiiKiii from Starship Entertainment took the torch from Ive, who stepped into the music scene in December 2021.

Hearts2Hearts threw their hats into the ring on Feb. 24 with "The Chase," a mini album featuring a chill pop track that has been well-received for its smooth and dreamy atmosphere.

The album sold more than 400,000 copies in its first week, setting a record for the highest first-week sales of any girl group debut album to date, according to Hanteo Chart. The song also debuted at No. 25 on the Circle Chart's monthly rankings in March and stayed in the charts from March to June without a steep drop, proving the band's debut excitement was no short-lived trend.

On the day of Hearts2Hearts debut, KiiiKiii also boldly marched into the music scene with the release of "I Do Me," the lead track from its debut album, "Uncut Gem," ahead of the group's official debut.

The song made a surprise debut at No. 13 on Melon's Hot 100 chart. The next day, the prerelease continued to hold ground at No. 70.

"I Do Me" also topped YouTube's trending videos in Korea for two consecutive days upon its release.

Months after their debut, the two rookie groups are facing off once again in a summer showdown.

Hearts2Hearts dropped a single titled "Style" on June 18, which is a fun and catchy song that marks a shift in the group's musical style from their debut "The Chase," with a nostalgic vibe reminiscent of third-generation K-pop.

KiiiKiii returned with its digital single "Dancing Alone" on Aug. 6, which features a city pop and retro synth-pop sound that explores themes of friendship.

Despite the buzz among K-pop fans over the emerging rivalry, music critic Lim Hee-yoon said it is too early to tell how things will unfold.

"Hearts2Hearts hasn't established its own musical identity because its debut track lacked a strong hook that appeals to the broader public, although the effort was still impressive for a rookie debut," Lim told The Korea Herald. "The band's later songs could pave the way for success if they release something completely different, possibly allowing them to follow the steps of top K-pop acts like Girls' Generation."

"On the other hand, KiiiKiii's music videos, songs and several bandmates took the internet by storm after their release, but the hype faded relatively quickly, unlike NewJeans, who immediately rose to stardom with their retro vibes," Lim noted.

"At this point, it's still too early to predict which group will have the upper hand in winning the rookie of the year award at the upcoming awards," the music critic added.