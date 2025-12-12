Girl group Hearts2Hearts is planning to meet fans in Seoul on Feb. 21-22 at its first fan meetup, its label SM Entertainment announced Thursday.

The two-day event, dubbed "Hearts to House," will also mark the first anniversary of its debut.

The multinational group of eight debuted with the single “The Chase” in February and released its first EP “Focus” in October. The six-track set sold more than 425,000 copies in its first week and debuted atop Oricon’s Daily Album ranking. The title track earned Hearts2Hearts its first win on a domestic television music chart show.

A week before the fan meeting, the group will join the lineup of SM Town Live 2025-26 in Bangkok.