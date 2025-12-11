Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Chun Jae-soo on Thursday expressed his intention to resign amid mounting speculations that Chun might be one of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's politicians that had taken illicit political funds from the Unification Church in what could develop into a sweeping political scandal.

Upon his arrival at Incheon Airport from his trip to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, Chun said he "will step down" from the post amid such allegations.

Chun, however, denied that he had received the Unification Church's illegal fund.

"I think it is appropriate for a public official to step down from the Oceans Minister post and face the allegations with dignity ... even though these are based on my false statements," Chun told reporters.

Chun, a three-time liberal lawmaker, served as the Oceans Minister since June and has led the Lee administration's maritime hub initiative in the port city of Busan. Chun has also potentially been considered a strong candidate for the Busan mayor post in the upcoming 2026 local election in June.

This is the latest development that arose from the special counsel's probe into the connection between the religious sect officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification and the main opposition People Power Party.

The special counsel, designed to look into scandals concerning Kim Keon Hee, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's wife, detained former People Power Party whip Kweon Seong-dong and brought him to a criminal court.

Kweon, conservative heavyweight who was formerly a five-term lawmaker, was accused of having illegally received a monetary contribution worth 100 million won ($68,200) in early 2022 from an official of the Unification Church. The special counsel suspected that the illegal fund had to do with the religious group's intention to ask Yoon, who was then one of the 2022 presidential election candidates, to serve the religious group's interest.

However, recent media revelations indicated that the same Unification Church official had funded politicians from the liberal party, as the special counsel referred the case to police four months after obtaining such evidence. One of the politicians suspected to have been involved is Chun, as he had reportedly received 40 million won in fund and luxury watches from the Unification Church in 2018.

President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday ordered a stern investigation into anyone allegedly tied with the Unification Church's illegal funding activities, regardless of the figure is a liberal or a conservative.