Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said Wednesday that he intends to issue a public statement on Thursday addressing allegations he received bribes linked to the Unification Church, signaling confidence in his innocence.

“I will issue a statement tomorrow morning,” Chung told reporters. “So it will probably turn out to be quite anticlimactic. I will clearly lay out the basic facts and what actually happened. Please trust me. Trust my integrity.”

Chung made the remarks after the final court hearing began for Yun Young-ho, the former head of the church’s global headquarters who has been accused of providing luxury gifts to first lady Kim Keon Hee in a broader corruption scandal linked to ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yun had earlier suggested he could reveal a list of politicians from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea who were allegedly lobbied by the church, but the final hearing concluded without any such disclosures. Chung has repeatedly been mentioned as a key figure in connection with alleged lobbying efforts.

The Unification Church has been at the center of one of South Korea’s most combustible political scandals in recent years, involving allegations of illegal political funding, influence peddling and improper ties with figures linked to the main opposition People Power Party — a controversy that is now spreading to the ruling Democratic Party.

The scandal gained fresh momentum after Yun’s court testimony on Friday suggested the church had also sought contacts with politicians from the Democratic Party.

Yun testified that the church had closer ties to Democratic Party politicians from 2017 to 2021 than with the People Power Party. He also alleged that he approached four minister-level officials of the current Lee Jae Myung administration prior to the church’s “Korean Peninsula Peace Summit” in 2022.

Amid the growing fallout, President Lee on Wednesday “ordered a rigorous investigation into allegations of illegal collusion between specific religious groups and politicians, without exception, regardless of party affiliation or rank,” presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.