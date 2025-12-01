Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja on Monday flatly denied involvement in alleged bribery and illegal political donations to figures close to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, insisting that a senior church official acted entirely on his own.

Han's lawyer placed the sole blame on the church's former global headquarters chief Yoon Young-ho, in the first hearing for the criminal trial for Han and her secretary surnamed Jeong at the Seoul Central District Court.

According to Han's side, she was unaware of the luxury necklace and bag that was handed to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, which supposedly was given personally by Yoon.

Han's lawyer also denied involvement in any illegal donations to lawmakers of the People Power Party — which Yoon Suk Yeol was a member of during his presidency.

The prosecution acquired a written memo by Yoon Young-ho and his testimony that he in 2023 gave 100 million won ($68,000) to Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, who was a floor leader of the PPP at the time, at Han's request.

The special counsel team accused Han and her church of unlawfully using the donations made by the believers for their own personal benefit, such as illegal funds to the political circles.

Other allegations the Unification Church leader is facing include directly interfering in the 2022 presidential election via its affiliated organizations. A recording of a phone conversation between Yoon Young-ho and Kim after the election showed Kim thanking him "for all his efforts," while Yoon told her, "this is the first time the church, school and organized firms have been mobilized."