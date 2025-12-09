New data show Japan’s K-pop market maturing, fan habits shifting in post-BTS era

Japan remains the largest overseas market for K-pop, but new data suggests its global position is shifting. A report released last month by K-Pop Radar and the Korea Creative Content Agency’s Japan office found that while Japan’s K-pop market continues to grow in size, its share of global consumption is slipping as other regions expand more quickly.

The report, based on YouTube data and a survey of Japanese K-pop fans, depicts a market that remains influential but is showing signs of maturity. Demand is steady and purchasing power remains strong, but growth is slowing as the landscape shifts from rapid expansion to stability driven by long-established fan bases.

Slowing but steady

K-pop YouTube views in Japan totaled 4.06 billion in 2022, 4.57 billion in 2023 and 4.95 billion in 2024, representing a three-year compound annual growth rate of about 10.3 percent.

Growth remains solid, though the pace has eased from 12 percent on-year in 2023 to around 8 percent the following year.

“This trajectory is typical of a market that has already achieved saturation, where new fan inflows are smaller and the bulk of activity comes from established communities,” K-Pop Radar said in its report.

Despite the increase in absolute views, Japan’s share of global K-pop YouTube consumption fell from 8.77 percent in 2022 to 8.65 percent in 2023 and 8.54 percent in 2024.

“The absolute market is expanding, but the global landscape is expanding faster, driven primarily by Southeast Asia, Latin America and other emerging regions,” K-Pop Radar said.

Through the third quarter of 2025, Japan recorded 3.59 billion views, down 1.06 percent on-year, reinforcing the view that the market may have reached a plateau.

Post-BTS shifts

BTS remains the most influential K-pop act in Japan and accounted for roughly 20 percent of all views in 2022. But following the group’s hiatus for mandatory military service, consumption naturally dispersed toward individual releases and other leading acts, giving several groups room to strengthen their foothold.

Seventeen has maintained one of the most stable positions in the market, holding on to a top-five ranking for four consecutive years, supported by Japanese-language releases, major tours and performance-based content.

Twice has held the strongest presence among girl groups since 2023, bolstered by the Misamo subunit — Japanese bandmates Mina, Sana and Momo — and a long-running localization strategy that has reinforced fan loyalty.

Stray Kids posted some of the fastest growth between 2023 and 2024, earning strong results on Oricon and Billboard Japan and retaining a top-tier position in 2025.

Newer girl groups such as aespa, Ive, Le Sserafim and NewJeans have also climbed rapidly, benefiting from short-form content and distinctive visual identities that continue to diversify a market once dominated by boy bands.

New fan patterns

A survey of 95 Japanese K-pop fans included in the report highlights several emerging behavioral shifts. More than half of respondents said they follow multiple groups rather than focusing on a single act, reflecting Japan’s broad, genrewide approach to fandom.

The findings also show that personal networks play a major role in discovering K-pop. Recommendations from friends and family were the most common entry point, surpassing digital platforms such as YouTube, music programs and TikTok.

“This reflects the importance of social networks and interpersonal influence in Japan, where exposure to new content is often driven by community rather than algorithm,” K-Pop Radar said.