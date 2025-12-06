K-pop girl group TWICE has donated HK$1 million (US$128,458) to support recovery efforts after a devastating fire in Hong Kong, its agency said Saturday.

JYP Entertainment announced via Chinese social platform Weibo that the donation was made through Hong Kong World Vision to aid affected children and families.

The funds will be used to provide temporary shelters, psychological treatment, education and livelihood support to those impacted, according to the agency.

TWICE is set to perform at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium on Saturday and Sunday as part of its world tour.

JYP said it had discussed the situation with Live Nation, the local organizer, ultimately deciding to hold the concerts as planned.

"We express our condolences to the victims and extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved families," the agency added. (Yonhap)