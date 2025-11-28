Jungkook of BTS has surpassed 10 billion streams on Spotify with his solo music — a first for a K-pop solo artist — his label Big Hit Music said Friday.

He crossed the milestone on Nov. 25.

The record-breaking streaming figures are led by “Seven (feat. Latto),” from his first solo set “Golden,” which has logged more than 2.6 billion — the most for a K-pop song. He has three other songs on the platform with over 1 billion plays, the most for a K-pop solo musician.

“Seven” currently holds the record for the longest-charting song by an Asian solo artist on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global, at 123 weeks.

Last week, a B-side track from the 11-track album, “Please Don’t Change,” surpassed 200 million streams, becoming the fifth song from the set to do so.