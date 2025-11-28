Twice subunit Misamo's first album will be released on Feb. 4 in Japan, and fronted by “Confetti,” label JYP Entertainment announced Friday.

Teaser images released for “Play” Thursday hinted at the album's mood, showing Mina, Sana and Momo dressed to the nines.

According to the tracklist, revealed alongside the teaser photographs, the new album will comprise 12 songs. The lead single, as well as “Catch My Eye” and “Red Diamond,” were showcased at last year’s tour in Japan.

Separately, Twice certified platinum in the US with its 14th EP “Strategy” on Wednesday, becoming the first K-pop girl group to earn the nod from the Recording Industry Association of America.

The group is set to perform in Hong Kong and Bangkok next month for its tour, This Is For.