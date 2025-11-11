Musinsa, South Korea’s largest online fashion platform, announced Tuesday it has hired fashion expert Mike Ikeda as the new head of its Japanese arm, Musinsa Japan, to strengthen its presence in the Japanese fashion market.

Ikeda is a veteran of the Japanese fashion industry with over 25 years of experience. He began his career at Nike Japan in 1999 and has led several global fashion brands, including Oakley Japan, Boss Japan and Cath Kidston Japan. He most recently served as the head of Dr. Martens Japan from 2020 until earlier this year.

"Japan is a key region that plays a pivotal role in Musinsa's global strategy," a Musinsa official said. "With the addition of Mike Ikeda, who is well-versed in the local market, we will expand the distribution network for domestic designer brands in Japan and grow our online and offline businesses in earnest."

Musinsa has recently been focusing heavily on expanding in the Japanese market. The company currently introduces over 3,000 brands to Japanese customers via its online "Musinsa Global Store," which saw its transaction volume jump 120 percent year-on-year in the third quarter.

Building on this momentum, the company also launched an official shop last Thursday on Zozotown, Japan's largest fashion e-commerce platform.

With Ikeda's new leadership, the company plans to expand the K-fashion craze in Japan.

Ikeda is expected to strengthen local brand partnerships and accelerate online and offline channel expansion, based on his deep expertise in product development, supply chain management and retail operations.