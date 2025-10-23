Musinsa, South Korea’s largest online fashion platform, said Wednesday that its CEO Cho Man-ho has been named to The BoF 500 2025. The annual list by The Business of Fashion recognizes the most influential figures shaping the global fashion industry.

BoF described Mr. Cho as "an innovative leader who led the global spread of K-fashion based on Korea's cultural power and built a new fashion business model by combining technology and community."

Notably, Cho was the only fashion platform manager selected for the list, excluding K-pop idols.

Musinsa began as a sneaker community in 2001 and has grown into a representative fashion platform in Korea. Since 2022, the company has launched the Musinsa Global Store, introducing about 3,000 Korean designer brands in 13 regions worldwide and taking the lead in the globalization of K-fashion.

"This selection for The BoF 500 is a meaningful achievement that not only Musinsa but also K-fashion has officially been recognized for their competitiveness in the global market as an axis of K-culture," an official from Musinsa said.