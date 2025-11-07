Hyundai Motor Group announced Friday that it has teamed up with CuspAI, a United Kingdom-based artificial intelligence start-up, to accelerate its research into new materials for future mobility solutions.

The company, located in Cambridge, developed an AI-powered platform that combines generative AI, deep learning and molecular simulation to accelerate the discovery of materials optimized for specific purposes by analyzing their properties and combinations.

Hyundai Motor Group expects the collaboration with CuspAI to enhance the efficiency, durability and safety of materials used in its mobility products, while also generating new types of advanced materials tailored for future mobility applications.

“Hyundai Motor Group has been making multidimensional efforts to innovate in materials, which form a key pillar of future mobility solutions,” said Park Chul, head of Hyundai Motor Group’s New Business Strategy Group.

“Through this partnership, we aim to enhance our competitiveness by solving scientific challenges that have been difficult to overcome through conventional methods, and by securing next-generation materials.”

The group noted that the use of AI in designing molecular structures and protein sequences represents a new paradigm across industries such as advanced materials and pharmaceuticals.

The approach, often referred to as “AI for Science,” allows for faster and more cost-efficient development by leveraging vast datasets to model and predict material performance.

“By strengthening our AI capabilities through this partnership, we will generate greater research and development outcomes and further reinforce our leadership in future mobility,” the group official said.