Han So-hee and Jeon Jong-seo flick wins best film in Competition at LEAFF's 10th edition

Director Lee Hwan's crime caper "Project Y" took home the best film in competition award at the 10th London East Asia Film Festival, capping a strong festival run for the South Korean heist thriller.

The film stars Han So-hee and Jeon Jong-seo as Mi-seon and Do-kyung, two women who turn to crime after losing their savings. Their scheme to target a stash of hidden cash and gold bars spirals into a high-stakes game of survival.

LEAFF ran Oct. 23-Nov. 2 at venues across London, showcasing 45 films from across Asia. The festival is regarded as one of Europe's leading platforms for Asian cinema.

Korean cinema featured prominently in this year's program. Director Kang Yun-sung received the Future of Asian Cinema Award for his AI-assisted feature "Run to the West." The 60-minute dystopian fantasy, starring Byun Yo-han, is the first Korean commercial feature film to use AI technology for rendering and visual effects.

Actor-turned-director Ha Jung-woo's "The People Upstairs" earned special gala status with a director Q&A session while director Yeon Sang-ho's microbudget fare "The Ugly" competed in the official selection.

Zainichi filmmaker Lee Sang-il's "Kokuho" closed the festival with a gala screening at Leicester Square's Odeon Luxe. The 175-minute drama follows an orphan who rises to become a living national treasure in Japan's kabuki world. The film was a box office hit in Japan, earning 16.4 billion yen since its June 6 release.

"Project Y" had previously screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival. Distributor Plus M Entertainment has yet to announce a release date in Korea.