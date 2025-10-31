Samyang Foods has raised the retail price of its flagship Buldak series by around 14 percent in the United States, its first price hike in three years, following the US tariff increase on instant noodle imports.

According to industry sources Friday, the price of Buldak Original and Carbonara five-pack products sold on Walmart’s online store rose from $6.88 to $7.84 — up about 14 percent. Similar price adjustments have been observed across other major US retailers.

Since October, Samyang Foods has increased the supply price of its Buldak noodle lineup by about 9 percent for key US distributors, including Walmart. The move follows Washington’s decision to impose a 15 percent “reciprocal" tariff on Korean ramyeon products in August, after initially introducing a 10 percent tariff in April.

Samyang Foods produces all of its export products at four domestic factories, with two located in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, and one each in Wonju, Gangwon Province, and Iksan, North Jeolla Province. The company as yet operates no overseas production lines.

Samyang Foods’ US sales reached approximately 380 billion won ($266 million) in 2024, up 138 percent from a year earlier. In the first half of this year alone, sales already exceeded 270 billion won.