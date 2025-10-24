"Exit 8"

(Japan)

Opened Oct. 22

Mystery/Horror

Directed by Genki Kawamura

A man (Kazunari Ninomiya) trapped in an endless subway corridor must spot every anomaly to reach Exit No. 8, where each overlooked detail sends him back to the start, in this adaptation of the cult video game.

"Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie"

(Japan)

Opened Oct. 16

Action/Fantasy

Directed by Shouta Goshozono

High school sorcerers Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto must protect a girl from deadly adversaries, in this prequel to the main anime series.

"Boss"

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 3

Action/Comedy

Directed by Ra Hee-chan

A mob boss's sudden death triggers a desperate competition among his potential successors (Jo Woo-jin, Jung Kyung-ho) to avoid inheriting the leadership position, each hoping to pursue their own dreams instead.

"Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc"

(Japan)

Opened Sept. 24

Action/Fantasy

Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara

Denji, a devil hunter fused with his chainsaw devil Pochita, encounters a mysterious girl named Reze in this theatrical continuation of the anime series based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga.