Three years in the making, K-pop singer’s 'Body' proves midtier idols can break through

K-pop singer Dayoung, a member of longtime girl group WJSN, is making waves with a surprise solo breakthrough. Her digital debut single, “Body,” earned first place on music TV program "The Show," marking a significant milestone nearly nine years since the group's debut.

Released on Sept. 9, “Body” features punchy beats, an addictive hook and Dayoung’s bright, clear vocals. The track highlights her growth as an artist, blending singing, rap, performance and styling to present a distinct musical identity.

Since its release, “Body” has been hot on the domestic charts, ranking No. 10 on Melon's Top 100 chart for Oct. 10. On Bugs, another local streaming platform, the track reached second in real-time rankings and fourth on the daily chart, while also appearing on the Vibe, Genie and Flo charts.

The song has also drawn particular attention on social media-driven charts, ranking ninth on YouTube Shorts’ daily popular songs chart on Oct. 8 and entering TikTok’s Top 50 music chart the following day.

During her "The Show" win on Sept. 23, Dayoung thanked fans with tears in her eyes, saying, “I really wanted to be loved, and I’m grateful for all your support.”

She later expressed gratitude through her agency, Starship Entertainment, reflecting on her childhood dream of performing on stage and reaffirming her confidence in her music.

Starship Entertainment is a K-pop agency home to other popular acts such as Monsta X, Ive and KiiiKiii.

Industry experts note that Dayoung’s solo work diverges from her WJSN persona, emphasizing bolder visuals and songs with a clear narrative structure. Since her 2016 debut with the group, she has cultivated a lively image, but her solo work projects a freer, more confident style.

Music critic Lim Hee-yun described Dayoung’s success as “surprising, yet understandable,” citing the advantages of her idol background. “Even if you come from a midtier agency, being an idol provides basic advantages: fan support, promotion networks and audience engagement,” he said. “Combined with strong vocal performance, this lays a foundation for broader recognition.”

The interest of fans has also been fueled by reports that Dayoung has been preparing her solo album for three years, traveling between Korea and the US to oversee songwriting and music video production.

“Nowadays, artists who hone their skills can continue regardless of initial results. Dayoung’s success is a hopeful example for mid- or lower-tier idols aspiring to solo careers,” Lim added.