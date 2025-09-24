Programs to run Oct. 11-19 across the city, in partnership with Airbnb and local landmarks

Seventeen’s citywide festival, The City, will return to Los Angeles from Oct. 11 to 19, nearly a year after its US debut. The group will collaborate with global brands and local institutions to present expanded fan experiences that link K-pop with LA culture.

According to the act’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, on Wednesday, “Seventeen the City LA” will take place at venues across the city in conjunction with the group’s world tour at BMO Stadium on Oct. 16 and 17. The program will include Airbnb experiences, collaborations with local landmarks, pop-up stores, food and beverage partnerships, and other activities for fans before and after the shows.

“Building on Seventeen’s strong global influence, last year’s first US edition of ‘Seventeen The City’ is returning with an even richer program,” Pledis Entertainment said in a statement.

“We hope the upcoming event will not only energize Los Angeles but also offer visiting fans a unique opportunity to connect closely with both Seventeen and the local community.”

Bigger scale, new partners

This year’s edition is larger in scope, involving partners such as Airbnb and Complex, a media platform focused on global youth culture. Airbnb Originals, first introduced in Seoul this month, will launch in Los Angeles with programs including K-pop dance sessions and K-beauty styling. A DJ party is scheduled in Koreatown on Oct. 15 as a pre-concert event.

Airbnb will also provide exclusive Los Angeles programs such as recording sessions, DJ remix workshops, pottery classes, cake-making and shirt customization. Restaurants near BMO Stadium will be designated as gathering points. There, Seventeen fans, known as Carats, can enjoy Seventeen-themed food as well as the band's music.

Other fan-oriented initiatives include discount coupons for the public robotaxi service provided by Waymo, a US autonomous driving technology company. Los Angeles Metro, meanwhile, will display “Seventeen the City LA” posters across 55 subway stations on 157 digital screens and billboards.

Mapping Seventeen onto the city

The project aims to leave an imprint of Seventeen on LA’s most iconic landmarks. From Oct. 15-17, the Santa Monica Pier’s famous Ferris wheel will light up in the group’s signature rose quartz and serenity colors, displaying the Seventeen and Carat logos. On Oct. 14, Universal Studios Hollywood will host a sing-along party where fans can belt out the group’s hits together.

Pop-up stores are also scaling up this year. “Seventeen on Complex,” located in LA’s west side, will showcase exclusive merchandise created in collaboration with the street-culture media brand Complex. A separate pop-up store in Koreatown will feature official merchandise, themed goods and photo zones for fans to capture memories.

Food and beverage collaborations will be spread across LA as well, with Korean brands such as Old Ferry Donut, Ahgassi Gopchang, Baekjeong and Melo Melo offering limited-edition dishes and collectible souvenirs tied to the event.

Before arriving in LA, Seventeen will kick off their US tour on Oct. 11 at Tacoma Dome in Washington. The tour continues with stops in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21 and 22, Sunrise in Florida, on Oct. 26 and 27 and Washington, DC, on Oct. 29 and 30.