S.Coups and Mingyu of Seventeen are gearing up to roll out an album as a duo next month, according to a local media report Monday.

The two finished shooting a music video for the focus track to front the upcoming set in Los Angeles, where they were spotted at a Dodgers game last week.

Agency Pledis Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. The pair will become the fourth subunit, following BSS (Seungkwan, Dogyeom and Hoshi), Junghan X Wonwoo and Hoshi X Woozi.

Also in September, the band will kick off the “New_” tour in Incheon. Only nine members out of 13 will join, however, as four would be serving their mandatory military duties. After the two-day show, it will fly over to the US and have 10 live shows in five cities.