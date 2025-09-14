Management company says defective fireworks veered into audience during world tour opener

Seventeen’s management agency Pledis Entertainment issued an apology after pyrotechnic malfunctions left two fans injured during the group’s Incheon concert.

The incident occurred during the final segment of the group's performance at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on Saturday, when onstage fireworks sent sparks into the crowd.

"Some of the special effects fireworks used in the final section of the performance fell unexpectedly toward the audience area," Pledis Entertainment said in a statement posted to the fan community platform Weverse early Sunday morning. The agency blamed defective products, noting that contractors had carried out safety checks before the show.

Two concertgoers received medical treatment at the venue before returning home, according to the statement. The company pledged to pay for any follow-up medical costs for those affected.

Before Pledis Entertainment issued its statement, fans had already flagged safety concerns on X, posting clips that appeared to show red pyrotechnics misfiring and shooting toward front sections of the stadium. Multiple accounts voiced alarm about the fireworks’ proximity to the stands.

Pledis Entertainment said it would contact all who were in the audience Saturday night to check for additional damages. For Sunday’s concert, the company said it would remove the faulty products and step up safety inspections.

The Incheon shows kick off Seventeen’s latest world tour, which continues at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on Sept. 27 and 28. The group will then head to North America in October for five stops before moving on to Japan in November.

The tour follows the release of Seventeen’s fifth full-length album, "Happy Burstday," which dropped in May to celebrate the group's 10th anniversary. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 2.5 million copies in its first week.