Seventeen will launch an international tour in September, its agency Pledis Entertainment announced Monday.

The team will kick off the “New_” tour on Sept. 13-14 in Incheon. The two shows will also be livestreamed globally.

More stops and dates are yet to be announced, but the set list for the upcoming concerts will include songs from the group's fifth full album “Happy Burstday,” which was released in May in time for the band’s 10th debut anniversary.

The 16-track album entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2, and the main track “Thunder” swept all major music charts at home. The LP sold over 2.5 million copies in its first week, setting the record for a K-pop album released this year.

Seventeen’s previous tour “Right Here” ranked No. 3, the highest spot for a K-pop artist, on Billboard’s midyear Top Tours chart, scoring $120.9 million.

Currently, members Wonwoo and Jeonghan are completing their mandatory military service; Woozi and Hoshi will enlist in September and will not participate in the tour.