Pledis Entertainment announced on Tuesday plans for Seventeen's US tour.

Nine of the group's 13 members will travel to five cities in the country — Tacoma, Los Angeles, Austin, Sunrise and Washington D.C. — for 10 live shows from Oct. 11 to 30.

The five-city trip will be part of its “New_” international tour that will kick off in Incheon on Sept. 13.

Following the American stages, the group will begin the Japan leg of the tour, with 10 performances across 4 major domes.

In May, Seventeen celebrated its decade-long career with its fifth full album “Happy Burstday,” which entered Billboard 200 at No. 2, its seventh back-to-back entry among the top ten on the main albums chart. The LP sold over 2.5 million copies and swept all major music charts at home as well as Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings.