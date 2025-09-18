First concert of their Asian tour is a powerful testament to shared artistic history and a sign of exciting things to come

The Filarmonica della Scala, under the direction of its incoming music director Chung Myung-whun, captivated the audience Wednesday at the Seoul Arts Center with a performance that promised an exciting new era for the renowned orchestra. The concert marked their first performance together in Korea in 17 years and their first since Chung was officially appointed to a term that begins in 2027.

The evening began with Verdi’s “La Forza Del Destino” Overture, a fitting opening for an orchestra that has shaped its sound through the great works of the Italian tradition. The performance was a testament to the strong rapport between the maestro and the musicians built over 36 years of collaboration, encompassing more than 84 opera performances and 141 concerts -- a chemistry that was palpable from the opening bars.

Pianist Nikolai Lugansky joined them in Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, his lyrical phrasing and refined virtuosity finding a natural counterpart in the orchestra’s rich playing. Renowned for his interpretations of the Russian Romantic repertoire, Lugansky offered Tchaikovsky’s Lullaby, Op. 16 No. 1, in Rachmaninoff’s arrangement, as an encore.

The second half of the program was devoted to Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74, “Pathetique.” The audience maintained the traditional silence between movements throughout the evening. Then, after the electrifying Allegro molto vivace, a lone, impulsive burst of applause broke the silence.

In a rare and slightly playful gesture, Chung himself applauded the orchestra in response, prompting a round of mid-symphony applause that felt both genuine and unplanned.

When the symphony’s final, emotionally charged notes dissolved into silence, a long pause followed.

Chung, the first Asian and only the second non-Italian in La Scala's 247-year history to be named its music director, expressed his deep affection for La Scala and its orchestra both in words and through his performance.

"This orchestra feels like a family. This is a rare orchestra that gives deep love to the music. The most important thing in music and life is love. I wanted to express my gratitude for the musicians in front of the audience," Chung said onstage before performing encores.

The evening finished in deep emotion with two encores, the intermezzo from Pietro Mascagni's "Cavalleria Rusticana" and Rossini's "Guillaume Tell" Overture.

Wednesday’s performance in Seoul kicked off the orchestra's eight-concert Asia tour. After Busan on Thursday, the tour continues in Japan, performing in Sapporo on Saturday, followed by concerts at Tokyo's Suntory Hall on Monday and Wednesday, Yokohama's Mirai Hall on Tuesday, Nagoya's Aichi Art Theater on Sept. 26, and the last concert in Osaka on Sept. 27.