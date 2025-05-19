Dedicated fan of Verdi, pasta, La Scala and Italy, Korean maestro likens his appointment to 'getting married after loving each other for 36 years.'

In a nutshell, what led to the appointment of Korean conductor Chung Myung-whun as the next music director of Teatro alla Scala — the first Asian and only the second non-Italian in its 247-year history — was love. Love for Verdi, for pasta, for Italy, and for La Scala itself.

“It feels like getting married after loving each other for 36 years,” Chung, 72, told reporters at a press conference held Monday at Busan Concert Hall.

Since 1989, he has conducted 84 opera performances and 141 concerts at La Scala, ultimately becoming the first-ever honorary conductor of the La Scala Philharmonic in 2023. His number of appearances is surpassed only by the theater’s official music directors.

“I don’t really know about the politics or whether there was a preference for an Italian,” he said. “I don’t care much about being the first Asian music director. But I was thrilled to hear that I had strong support from the orchestra, chorus and staff at La Scala.”

“There are no words to fully describe it,” he added. “But with La Scala, it just clicked from the start. They understand exactly what I want to express. I feel a great sense of responsibility. I think about how I can support La Scala’s musicians and how I can deliver Verdi’s music even better."

With his appointment and an even deeper sense of responsibility toward Verdi, Chung finds himself back in study mode. His love for Verdi runs so deep that one of the highest compliments he can give is, “Perhaps you love Verdi more than I do.”

“I recorded 'Otello' with the Paris Opera over 30 years ago, with Placido Domingo. So now, I feel I have to do it better. That’s why I’m taking it on again. My wife asked me, ‘You’ve been doing this your whole life — why are you still studying so hard?’ But digging deeper into the music, trying to make it just a little better — that’s no easy task. It takes everything I have. But that’s what keeps me going.”

Chung said that Otello will likely be the first production he conducts after officially assuming the role of music director at La Scala.

Among Verdi’s operas, "Don Carlo" and "Simon Boccanegra" are his personal favorites. “Simon Boccanegra especially stands out,” he said. “The title character embodies what I think a great person should be — generous, warm, noble. That spirit is deeply embedded in the music.”

Chung also highlighted music’s ability to convey what words cannot — especially messages of love and humanity. He praised Verdi not just as a composer but as a humanitarian, referencing the retirement home for musicians Verdi built in Milan, funded entirely by his royalties.

"In a way, Verdi made sure that anyone attending one of his operas was also contributing to a humanitarian cause. Through that act, and through his music, his profound human qualities come through," he said.

Chung recalled his first visit to Italy nearly 50 years ago. The young conductor had already developed a love for cooking, having worked in the kitchen of his parents’ restaurant in Seattle, since the age of 8.

“With that background,” he said, “when I went to Italy, I immediately fell in love with Italian food — pasta in particular.”

His love for pasta was one of the reasons that drew him to Italy when he decided to spend a year in Europe, during a time when he had few professional engagements.

“I liked the food, and I started to love everything about Italy. And now, it’s been 43 years. Then, I thought Italy was the country in Europe most similar to Korea — and the more time passes, the more I believe that,” he added.

Though Chung will take the helm of one of the world’s most prestigious opera houses, he also hopes to use the opportunity to deepen Korea’s cultural identity.

“I hope that when people ask, ‘Who are Koreans?’ the answer might be, ‘They’re people who love singing,’” he said. “I hope Korean people can become less sharp. I hope I can help with that.”

He noted shared traits between Koreans and Italians, including passion and a deep love of songs.

Chung’s vision extends to collaboration between La Scala and the Busan Opera House, which is set to open in 2027. Appointed in 2023 as the artistic director of Classic Busan — a city-run initiative that oversees both Busan Concert Hall and the upcoming opera house — Chung has been deeply involved in shaping the artistic direction of both institutions.

His dual role opens the door to new exchanges between Korea and Italy — between Busan and Milan. According to Classic Busan, the partnership will extend beyond performances to include artist exchanges, co-productions, rotating casts, orchestra collaborations, and even shared stagecraft and production technologies. Especially in the early years of Busan Opera House, these collaborations are expected to boost production quality and international competitiveness, Classic Busan noted in a statement.

La Scala officially announced Chung’s appointment as its next music director on Wednesday, with his tenure beginning in 2027. Founded in 1778, La Scala is a pillar of Italian opera and the site of legendary premieres such as Verdi’s "Nabucco," and Puccini’s "Madama Butterfly" and "Turandot." Until now, only Daniel Barenboim (2007–2014), an Argentine-Israeli pianist and conductor, has held the position without Italian citizenship.

Chung gained international recognition in 1974 by winning second prize in the piano division of the Tchaikovsky Competition. He rose to global prominence as music director of the Opera Bastille in Paris and has conducted nearly every major opera house and orchestra in Europe.

Beyond his long-standing relationship with La Scala, he has held major posts with leading orchestras including the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and the Korean Broadcasting System Symphony Orchestra.