Opening festival led by Artistic Director Chung Myung-whun showcases Busan's potential as a classical music hub

BUSAN — After Maestro Chung Myung-whun concluded Sunday evening’s concert at the new Busan Concert Hall, he traced a circle in the air with his finger before gently tapping his heart — a gesture that seemed to acknowledge not only the musicians on stage but also the audience, who responded with a standing ovation.

It was a moment of gratitude and recognition, shared by all present at a historic milestone in Busan’s classical music journey. The city’s long-awaited concert hall finally opened its doors last weekend.

Chung, who serves as the artistic director of Classic Busan, a municipal office of Busan Metropolitan City responsible for operating the Busan Concert Hall and the Busan Opera House, which is set to debut in 2027, took the podium three times over the weekend.

Friday’s performance was an invitation-only concert, attended by government officials and various dignitaries, many of whom were not seasoned classical music listeners, as evidenced by applause between movements.

The program, featuring Beethoven’s Triple Concerto in C major, Op. 56 and Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125 "Choral" was repeated Saturday afternoon. This time, classical music enthusiasts from Busan — Chung’s hometown —filled the seats, and the atmosphere was entirely different: charged, attentive and emotionally resonant.

On Sunday evening, Chung, who is also set to lead the prestigious Teatro alla Scala in Milan from 2027, conducted Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major "Emperor" with celebrated pianist Cho Seong-jin at the keyboard and Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op. 78 "Organ."

For all three performances, the 72-year-old towering figure of Korean classical music performed works he had fully internalized, entirely from memory — except the Triple Concerto in C major, Op. 56, for which he both conducted and played the piano.

Pipe organ, a rare instrument

The weekend also marked the public debut of the concert hall’s pipe organ — a rarity outside the Seoul metropolitan area. Crafted by Germany’s Freiburger Orgelbau, the instrument features 4,423 pipes and 64 stops, capable of producing a range of tonal colors.

Renowned pianist and organist Cho Jae-hyuck opened Sunday’s concert with Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565, showcasing the full dynamic range and architectural resonance of the new instrument. Returning for the second half of the performance on Sunday, Cho and the APO presented Saint-Saens’ Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op. 78 "Organ."

“This organ is large in scale and divided into multiple divisions, allowing it to accommodate a wide range of genres and performance contexts. Depending on how it’s combined, it can produce majestic or harmoniously blended sounds, like a palette filled with a rich variety of colors. Each element isn’t just optional; rather, every part serves a specific purpose with clear intent. Being able to perform using all of these thoughtfully designed components is incredibly rewarding,” Cho said during an interview over the weekend.

“I hope that Busan citizens will discover the unique charm of each stop (each referring to a particular set of pipes that produces a distinct sound) one by one,” Cho added.

Top Asian musicians gather in Busan

The Asia Philhamornic Orchestra comprises top-tier musicians from Korea, China and Japan — or those who have a strong connection with Korea. It has alternated between periods of activity and hiatus since its founding in 1997.

Reconvening under Chung’s direction for the opening of the Busan Concert Hall, the APO was responsible for showing the concert hall’s full potential.

The concertmaster was Park Ji-yoon, who also holds the distinction of being the first Asian and first woman to serve as concertmaster of the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France. Other Korean musicians at the world's top orchestras also returned to perform on home soil, including Kim Han, principal clarinetist of the Paris National Opera, and Park Kyoung-min, violist with the Berlin Philharmonic.

The orchestra also included musicians from the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, the China National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra and Alexander Baty, principal trumpet of the Munich Philharmonic.

“When we come together under Maestro Chung, the music flows more naturally because we understand his conducting so deeply," Park said in an interview ahead of Saturday’s concert.

The 2,011-seat Busan Concert Hall, located inside Busan Citizens Park, features a vineyard-style seating that wraps around the stage, offering visual intimacy and optimal acoustic distribution. A sound cloud suspended above the audience adjusts audio direction to ensure even acoustics throughout the hall. The concert hall also includes a 400-seat chamber hall.

Choi Jin, Korea's top tonmeister, said that a new concert hall typically takes some time to settle acoustically, but “The venue is remarkably well-settled for such an early stage of its opening.”

Sunwoo Ye-kwon, the first Korean winner of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2017, expressed his excitement for Busan's new addition. “Musicians are grateful for this new venue for classical music," he said.

On Monday, the celebrated pianist was set to take the stage with members of the APO to present "Beethoven and Romanticism," further showcasing the potential of the chamber hall.

On Wednesday, Chung will again take the stage as a pianist at the chamber hall to present a selection of masterpieces of Viennese classical chamber music alongside APO members.

The opening festival continues until Saturday, when a concert opera of Beethoven’s “Fidelio” will wrap up the festival.