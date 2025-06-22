BUSAN -- During the opening weekend of Busan’s much-anticipated new concert hall, conductor Chung Myung-whun -- artistic director of Classic Busan, the municipal office overseeing the Busan Concert Hall and the upcoming Busan Opera House -- led a series of inaugural concerts that signaled a new chapter in the city’s cultural ambitions.

Among those in attendance was Fortunato Ortombina, artistic director of Milan’s Teatro alla Scala, one of the world’s most storied opera houses. Ortombina, who has worked closely with Maestro Chung over two decades, shared personal reflections and outlined a vision for deepening ties between Busan and La Scala.

In an interview with Korean media on Saturday, Ortombina recalled his first glimpse of Chung in 1992. At the time, Ortombina was a student and tour guide in the city of Verdi’s birth. A group of American tourists offered him a ticket to La Scala for a performance of "Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk" by Shostakovich, conducted by Chung. "I sat just five meters away," Ortombina remembered.

Their first formal meeting came in 2003 at Teatro La Fenice in Venice, when Chung led the Orchestra of Santa Cecilia at the theater’s reopening after a devastating fire. From 2003 to 2007, the two worked together at La Scala, where Ortombina served as head of artistic planning. Later, as artistic director of La Fenice for 17 years, Ortombina invited Chung to conduct nearly every year. "He is the conductor I’ve worked with the most in my life," he noted.

Ortombina also highlighted Maestro Chung’s enduring relationship with La Scala. Since his debut in 1989, Chung has led more than 180 performances with the Filarmonica della Scala, interpreting a wide range of operatic works — from Shostakovich and Strauss to Mozart and Puccini, with Verdi at the core. “Verdi is Italy’s most important composer,” said Ortombina. “And although Maestro Chung was born in Busan, his musical sensibility is profoundly Italian.”

Chung’s deep understanding of Verdi, and his ability to convey emotional truth and narrative clarity, were central to his appointment as the music director of La Scala, Ortombina explained. The decision was made unanimously by the board and the city of Milan, he said.

"When I had to choose a new music director, I asked who had the strongest connection with the orchestra and the capacity to shape a long-term project. That person was Maestro Chung," Ortombina said. "Talent is a miracle. Verdi probably didn’t even know Korea existed, but his music found fertile ground here."

As part of a growing partnership, the Filarmonica della Scala will perform at the Busan Concert Hall in September. Ortombina’s three-day trip to Korea includes talks on further collaboration and a site tour of the Busan Opera House, set to open in 2027.

With over 20 years of experience leading major opera institutions, Ortombina underscored the importance of public engagement. “My dream is that five years from now, no one in Milan can say they’ve never been to La Scala. This is not only an artistic project; it’s a social one.”

He pointed to initiatives like youth education programs, school tours of opera workshops, and simplified opera adaptations for children. "Opera should be part of humanistic education," he said. "Just like we study Caravaggio or read Thomas Mann, we should experience Verdi."

Describing La Scala as "the second home of every Milanese, which was rebuilt even before schools and hospitals after World War II," Ortombina said that "A theater should belong to its city. If Busan’s citizens feel ownership of their new opera house, that will be the true success."

Speaking about Busan’s new opera house, Ortombina reaffirmed his belief in opera’s enduring relevance. “It’s not about whether an opera is old. It’s about how it speaks to us today. That’s what Maestro Chung excels at -- bringing timeless music close to the heart.”

On Saturday, Maestro Chung took the stage with the Asia Philharmonic Orchestra -- which he founded in 1997 -- conducting and performing as pianist in Beethoven’s Triple Concerto in C major, Op. 56, alongside cellist Jian Wang and violinist Sayaka Shoji. The program culminated in a stirring performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, “Choral.”

Comprising top-tier musicians from Korea, China and Japan, the Asia Philharmonic Orchestra has alternated between periods of activity and hiatus since its founding. It reconvened under Chung’s direction for the opening of the Busan Concert Hall.

Reflecting on the evening, Ortombina said, “I was glad to be part of the historic performance at the Busan Concert Hall. Reflecting on the meaning of the music and the work made it all the more moving. The acoustics were satisfying, and the performance was fantastic!”