SK On has appointed a former Continental sales executive as its first head of Europe, underscoring the company’s drive to expand its foothold in the world’s second-largest electric vehicle market.

According to media reports on Wednesday, Thomas Eller, a former senior executive at the German auto parts giant, officially assumed the newly established role earlier this month.

Eller spent nearly two decades at Continental until May of this year, where he held several leadership roles in global sales. Before that, he worked at Motorola Solutions, a Chicago-based technology company specializing in security, for around five years.

Operating from Germany, a key hub for major automakers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz, Eller will spearhead SK On’s efforts to secure new contracts across Europe and manage partnerships with local customers.

Through this role, SK On aims to build a customized collaboration network tailored to each client’s needs, improving responsiveness beyond its previous centralized approach from Seoul. This shift reduces challenges from time zone and distance, enabling faster, more efficient communication and cooperation.

SK On currently operates three battery plants in Komarom and Ivancsa, Hungary. Expanding its European orders and raising plant utilization to enhance profitability are central to the company’s regional strategy.

This appointment follows SK On’s creation of a North American leadership role earlier this year, when Rob Schnell — an engineer-turned-sales executive with 30 years in the automotive industry and experience with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — was named head of North America to strengthen its presence in the key market.