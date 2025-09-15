Korean convenience store snacks such as gimbap and instant ramyeon have surged in popularity following megahit Netflix movie "KPop Demon Hunters," with foreign transactions at CU, the nation’s largest convenience store chain, jumping 185 percent.

BGF Retail, which operates CU, said Monday that after the global success of "KPop Demon Hunters," foreign customers are increasingly reaching for K-food items featured in the film, including gimbap, ramyeon, chips and gukbap (Korean soup with rice).

According to statistics from the Korea Tourism Organization, 1.73 million foreign tourists visited Korea in July, a 23.1 percent rise on-year. Convenience store food has become a must-try for many visitors, with sales data reflecting the trend.

Over the July-August period, gimbap purchases by foreign customers surged 231 percent, while ready-to-eat meals and ramyeon rose 143 percent and 99 percent, respectively.

The movie, which highlights the adventures of a K-pop girl group, features characters enjoying various Korean foods, sparking social media challenges of eating gimbap in one bite. In response, CU recently launched its no-cut beef bulgogi gimbap, designed to be eaten whole, replicating the scenes from the film.

CU is also collaborating with top ramyeon manufacturer Nongshim, releasing limited packaging with movie characters on their snacks, as well as life-sized figures and dedicated stands at tourist spots.

“Convenience store gimbap has become a unique cultural experience for foreign visitors,” said Jeong Jae-hyun, team manager of BGF Retail convenience food. “We will continue to leverage global trends to deliver special products and experiences to our customers.”