Seoul tourism not only bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, but also reached new highs thanks to diverse experiential programs favored by the growing number of young travelers across the globe, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.

The city government announced that the number of overseas tourists visiting Seoul hit a record 1.36 million in July, a 23.1 percent increase from the 1.1 million recorded in July last year.

It added that the record was 18.2 percent higher than that of the same month in 2019, the pre-COVID-19 period.

Chinese travelers topped the list of foreign tourists who visited Seoul in July, making up almost 35 percent of the total with 470,000 visitors, followed by those from Japan, Taiwan and the United States.

From January to July, a total of 8.28 million overseas tourists visited Seoul, recording a 15.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year — and a 5.5 percent rise compared to the same period in 2019 — setting a new all-time high for the period.

According to the city government, the recent increase in tourists was driven by Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, “KPop Demon Hunters," among Seoul’s other charms, including safe transportation, accommodation infrastructure and travel spots that blend old with new.

“The steady increase in foreign tourists visiting the city proves that Seoul offers an attractive travel experience with strong competitiveness in the global tourism market. We will continue to develop unique tourist content and innovative services to turn Seoul into a top travel destination,” a city government official said in a press release.