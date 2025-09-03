When Huntrix, the fictional girl group in Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” sang “We’re goin’ up, up, up, it’s our moment,” they weren’t just hyping up a stage performance. The line has since turned into a real-life anthem as the show’s world leaps off the screen into everyday life.

From cup noodles and cakes to crackers, local companies are rushing to join the ride.

Cup noodles straight off the screen

The first and fastest to cash in has been Nongshim.

On Aug. 29, the company released limited-edition Shin Ramyun instant cup noodles featuring the show’s main characters Rumi, Mira and Zoey.

The product also mirrors the cup noodles shown at the start of the film, when the three Huntrix members slurp them down as they slay demons.

All 6,000 cups sold out in just 1 minute and 40 seconds. Nongshim has since expanded the collaboration to include Wasabi Shrimp Crackers and Shin Ramyun packs.

The partnership is making waves in the stock market too.

Over the past week, Nongshim stock jumped 9.41 percent, outpacing Samyang Foods (up 3.33 percent) and Ottogi (up 1.95 percent).

Analysts note it is unusual for Nongshim to outperform Samyang, which has been riding high on the global success of its Buldak noodles.

'Soda Pop' on cake

Food brands aren’t stopping at cup noodles.

SPC Group’s Paris Baguette is also joining the craze. On Sept. 12, it will release five new products inspired by the Netflix hit, including a Soda Pop Cake modeled after the Saja Boys’ debut performance and a Golden Butter Bun inspired by Huntrix.

Other items include cheese bread with a message card from Derpy tiger, a persimmon-flavored pound cake drawn from the folktale about the tiger and persimmon, and Jeju mugwort omegi bread — all themed around the film.

A second wave will arrive Sept. 17 with a golden soboru bun, or streusel bread, themed after Huntrix as well as a red bean bun inspired by the three-eyed bird character, Seo-ssi.

On Sept. 24, another lineup of desserts, banana cakes, strawberry cakes, and cookies made with traditional Korean snacks will be launched.

Paris Baguette will also deck out major stores, including its Incheon Airport branch, with "KPop Demon Hunters"-themed decor.

Theme park meets Honmoon

It’s not just food.

Everland has jumped on the "KPop Demon Hunters" bandwagon too. The theme park plans to transform its outdoor zones into scenes straight from the movie.

In spaces filled with Korean aesthetics and tradition, visitors can experience popular songs from the show and iconic performance scenes like “Golden,” “Soda Pop,” and “Your Idol” in an immersive way.

There will also be game and photo zones featuring Huntrix and the Saja Boys, plus hands-on experiences ranging from Korean-style snacks and character makeup to limited-edition merchandise.