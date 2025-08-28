Nongshim launches official noodle tie-in with Netflix hit ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

It's official: Nongshim has released a limited-edition instant cup noodle set in collaboration with Netflix’s animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," capitalizing on the movie’s global popularity and its depiction of Korean food culture.

The company said Thursday that it is offering 1,000 sets through its online mall. Preorders begin at 10 a.m. Friday, exclusively through Nongshim's official online store.

The special edition products are based on the company’s iconic Shin Ramyun cup noodles. They have been redesigned to resemble the ramyeon cups eaten in the film's opening scene by the Huntrix members, Rumi, Mira and Zoey.

Each set includes six cups, with two of each member's design.

"KPop Demon Hunters," Netflix's most-watched film of all time, has drawn international attention to Korean culture, featuring scenes where the protagonists bond while sharing a variety of Korean foods.

Nongshim said it created the product after fans began submitting design requests through its custom-order service.