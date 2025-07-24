In “KPop Demon Hunters,” food is more than just a background addition — it’s central to the characters’ energy and their culture.

The film follows Huntrix, an all-female K-pop trio who moonlight as demon slayers. And to slay demons, you need fuel. Their meals, featured throughout the film, are packed with iconic and sometimes lesser-known Korean dishes, revealing a deep culinary layer to the storytelling.

For writer-director Maggie Kang, the choice to incorporate a variety of Korean dishes wasn’t just aesthetic. It was personal.

“I remember telling the crew I only want kimchi on the table,” Kang said. “I never want anybody to say the word ‘kimchi’ or to feature it, because it’s just such a cliched thing to talk about kimchi like that is the one representative thing for Koreans. So I made that a kind of a harsh rule.”

Instead, Kang and co-director Chris Appelhans aimed to present a broader, more intimate portrait of Korean food. That starts with Pyongyang naengmyeon, a chilled North Korean noodle dish in beef broth, which appears in the very first scene as the girls carbo-load on a flight.

Pyongyang naengmyeon in the spotlight

For viewers looking to sample the same noodles in Seoul, Jinmi Pyongyang Naengmyeon in Gangnam is a must-visit. A Michelin Guide-listed restaurant and two-time Blue Ribbon recipient, Jinmi offers a version of the dish that satisfies both seasoned aficionados and newcomers. The broth is rich yet clean, the flavors subtle but addictive — a reflection of chef Yim Se-kwon’s 20 years of experience.

At 15,000 won, the dish is served in the traditional stainless steel bowl and often paired with classics like boiled pork (pyeonyuk), bulgogi or handmade dumplings.

Beyond noodles, “KPop Demon Hunters” also showcases the everyday street foods and convenience store staples familiar to many Koreans. Hard-boiled eggs, shrimp crackers, cup ramyeon and skewered fish cake soup (odeng-guk) all make cameo appearances.

Fuel up with kimbap

There’s also kimbap, the beloved seaweed rice roll seen in shows such as “Squid Game.” In Seoul, one standout spot is Botanic Garden Kimbap in Seocho. The shop has recently gained viral popularity thanks to singer and influencer Kang Min-kyung of Davichi.

The most popular choices include the flying fish roe, aged kimchi and tuna kimbap, and the mentaiko egg kimbap. The delicate balance of ingredients, including a mix of white and black rice, and generous fillings make it worth the 9,000 won price tag, which is on the higher end for a roll of gimbap. The shop is small and only offers takeout, so ordering ahead via a delivery app is highly recommended.

Seollongtang for comfort

The girls’ post-rehearsal comfort food scene features seolleongtang, an ox-bone soup served in warm stone bowls. “The soup seolleongtang was a must for me,” Kang said. “I think anytime Koreans are thinking about comfort food, it’s ‘tang,’ it’s stew and soup. So that felt right for that moment, just something warm and comforting.”

Fans can find that same comfort at Oegojip Seolleongtang, a Michelin-recognized establishment also located in Gangnam. Launched in 2005 with a recipe passed down from the founder’s mother-in-law, the spacious restaurant takes pride in using only 1++ grade Korean beef from Hoengseong, Gangwon Province.

At 14,000 won, their seolleongtang comes generously packed with beef and noodles, paired with house-made radish kimchi, kkakdugi.

In addition to seolleongtang, the menu includes hearty options such as yukgaejang (spicy beef soup) for 18,000 won, and sizzling platters of suyuk (boiled pork slices).

In a film filled with choreography, action and supernatural flair, “KPop Demon Hunters” doesn’t overlook the small, human comforts. Whether it’s a humble bowl of broth, a seaweed-wrapped lunch or a cold noodle dish, each meal grounds the story in something deeply Korean and delicious.

For those inspired to take their own culinary tour through Seoul, just follow Huntrix's trail.