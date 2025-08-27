Seoul city, tourism agency launch travel package for 'KPop Demon Hunters' fans to tour iconic spots, train like idols

With Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” drawing global buzz, Seoul is offering fans the chance to step into the world of their favorite characters.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has added a special experience to its “Seoul Quality Tour Program,” a city-backed initiative aimed at promoting high-end cultural tourism and encouraging visitors to stay longer in the capital. The program highlights 10 curated packages launched earlier this year, each designed to showcase the city’s mix of tradition and modern culture — from palace tours to food and K-drama experiences.

For fans of K-pop and the new Netflix film, local travel agency Sunny Seoul Korea is offering two themed tours. One of them, “Dance, Create & Dive In,” is a one-day program that takes travelers to a local dance studio to learn choreography inspired by the film’s heroines — Rumi, Mira and Zoey — and perform to the movie’s signature track, “Golden.”

Seoul officials hope the tours will not only entertain, but also give visitors a deeper way to connect with Korean culture beyond what they see on screen.

A 1 1/2-hour English dance class will be led by professional K-pop dancers, who will guide tour participants through the choreography of “Golden” and “Soda Pop” step-by-step.

Tourists can also choose other music to dance to from a list of popular K-pop tracks. Participants receive a K-pop dance certificate after completing the class as well.

The guide will take participants to a local restaurant where people can taste the country’s beloved bunsik, or inexpensive street food ranging from gimbap and tteokbokki to ramyeon, just like characters in the animated film.

Tourists can not only discover the cultural roots behind “KPop Demon Hunters” at the National Museum of Korea, but also take in the beautiful atmosphere created by hanok — the traditional Korean houses built with tiled roofs, stone walls and wooden pillars — at Bukchon Hanok Village.

For those who wish to explore Seoul’s other iconic travel spots featured in the Netflix megahit, travel the city with an English-speaking guide on “Tracing the World of ‘Kpop Demon Hunters.’”

Ranging from the Coex convention center — where Huntrix debuts “Golden” — and concert venue Jamsil Olympic Stadium in the southern parts of Seoul, to Naksan Park, a low mountain with trekking trails that overlook Seoul's theater district Daehangno in northern Seoul, overseas visitors will be able to explore every corner of Seoul.

While the Bukchon Hanok Village tour is included in the program, “Tracing the World of ‘KPop Demon Hunters’” also takes participants to the N Seoul Tower atop Namsan, arguably the city’s No. 1 landmark, instead of the National Museum of Korea.

Hoping to satisfy even the pickiest tourists, the Seoul Metropolitan Government selected nine additional online tour agencies offering outstanding tour programs for fully independent travelers.

Culinary tour lovers can choose either “Flavors of Seoul” to cook handmade noodles with a Korean grandmother and go on a local night market food tour, or try the “Gyeongbokgung & Insa-dong Gastroventure Day Tour” to take part in a kimchi-making program, feast on hanjeongsik, a Korean full-course meal, and taste traditional Korean tea.

Passionate tourists can look for a one-day adventure tour in the nearby areas of the Han River or trek the Namsan Dullegil — the trail surrounding the mountain at the heart of the city — and Hanyang Fortress Trail. For those who prefer to stay inside, look for the gallery, museum and cafe tours by travel agencies US Travel Korea and Mindful Trip.

Detailed information — including participation fees, dates, refund policies and individual overviews of the tour programs — is available at the official tourism website of Seoul.