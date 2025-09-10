The Kremlin on Wednesday declined to comment on a drone incursion into Poland, after the NATO member said it had downed several Russian drones overnight, accusing Moscow of violating its airspace during an attack on Ukraine.

"We prefer not to comment, it is not within our competence, it is the prerogative of the ministry of defence," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, including AFP, in a briefing call.

Poland was gathering its NATO allies for urgent talks on Wednesday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, after Warsaw identified 19 violations of its airspace and shot down at least three drones.

Poland scrambled aircraft alongside allies to deal with the drone threat, Tusk said, adding that no one had been harmed.

When asked about accusations Russia had deliberately launched drones through Poland as a "provocation," Peskov said EU and NATO leaders "accuse Russia of provocations daily. Usually, they do not even attempt to present any kind of reasoning".

Poland summoned Russia's top diplomat in the country, acting charge d'affaires Andrei Ordash, for an explanation, Russian state media reported.

Ordash said ahead of the meeting that no evidence had been presented that the drones came from Russia.

"We know one thing -- these drones flew in from Ukraine's side," Russian state media quoted him as saying, without providing any evidence, after leaving the foreign ministry.

Russia's defence ministry has not commented.

Poland's Tusk said he had invoked NATO's Article 4 under which any member can call urgent talks when it feels its "territorial integrity, political independence or security" are at risk -- only the eighth time the measure has ever been used. (AFP - Yonhap)