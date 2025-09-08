Two-day concert to be held at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium Oct. 18-19

"Killing Voice," a popular South Korean live music performance series on Dingo Music's YouTube channel, will be turned into offline concerts next month.

The concerts will be held at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, on Oct. 18 and 19. Those aged eight years old and above are eligible to attend.

The 160-minute-long shows will feature singer-songwriters Kwon Jin-ah, Lee Mu-jin, SHINee's Taemin and K-pop boy group Highlight on Saturday, while Lee Seung-yoon, the winner of JTBC's audition program "Sing Again," Kim Na-young, Jung Joo-nil and Roy Kim will hit the stage Sunday.

This marks the show's second edition, following last year's sold-out concert at the Ticket Link Live Arena in September.

"This year, music fans will be able to see the concert with more variety in the lineup and performances," a press release said.

"Killing Voice" is a live performance program where singers and groups perform a medley of their hit songs — usually shortened versions, back-to-back, in a single take in a 20-minute-long video. K-pop acts such as Stray Kids, Twice and Ateez have appeared on the show, allowing fans to enjoy their favorite singers' biggest hits in one sitting.