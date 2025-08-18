Singer, TV personality reveals wedding plans in handwritten letter to fans Monday

Kim Jong-kook is officially off the market.

The 49-year-old singer and television personality announced his wedding plans Monday via a handwritten letter posted to his official fan forum, revealing plans for a private ceremony in Seoul.

"I'm getting married," Kim wrote in the letter, saying that while he had "tried dropping hints here and there," the news would likely surprise many fans. The wedding is to take place "in the near future" with family and close friends in attendance.

The announcement comes just as Kim marks 30 years in entertainment. "This year's my 30th debut anniversary, and instead of making the album I wanted, I made my 'other half' instead," he wrote.

Kim first made waves as part of the duo Turbo in 1995, before going solo as a singer and eventually winning artist of the year awards from all three major Korean broadcasters in 2005 — making him only the second artist to achieve that sweep since the 1980s.

Fans abroad know Kim best from SBS' "Running Man," where he's been a main cast member since 2010. The variety show has become a global hit, particularly across Asia, with Kim's buff physique and no-nonsense attitude making him one of its most recognizable personalities.

His fitness-focused YouTube channel, Gym Jong Kook, has also accumulated 3.2 million subscribers since its 2021 launch.

The identity of Kim's bride-to-be was not disclosed. In May, Kim purchased a luxury apartment in Seoul's Gangnam, which he later referred to as his "newlywed home" during a variety show appearance in June, sparking speculation of possible upcoming nuptials.

"It's very late, but it's such a relief I'm going like this ... right?" Kim wrote, addressing his longtime bachelor status. "I will work hard to live well."