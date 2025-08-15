Samsung Electronics has captured over 80 percent of the domestic smartphone market for the first time in its history, buoyed by strong sales of its latest flagship models, industry data showed Friday.

According to market tracker Counterpoint Research, Samsung’s cumulative market share from January to July reached 82 percent, up 4 percentage points from a year prior.

While overall smartphone sales in Korea edged down slightly, Samsung’s shipments increased during the cited period.

The sales boost was led by the Galaxy S25 series, launched in February, and the second-half strategic foldable model, the Galaxy Z Fold7.

The Galaxy S25 lineup features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 200-megapixel camera for the Ultra edition, while keeping prices at the same level as its predecessor -- a move that has resonated with consumers.

The Galaxy Z Fold7, meanwhile, abandoned the S pen slot in favor of a slimmer, lighter body with improved crease visibility and enhanced hardware durability.

Despite a price increase of about 100,000 won ($72) from its predecessor, generous subsidies from mobile carriers have eased the burden on buyers.

Apple came in second with an 18 percent share. The US tech giant has included Korea among its first-release countries since last year and has stepped up efforts to woo local consumers, such as integrating T-Money prepaid transit cards into Apple Pay.

Counterpoint Research stated that the upcoming launch of the iPhone 17 series in September could reshape market dynamics.

Unlike Samsung, Apple faces inevitable price hikes due to tariff impacts, which could dampen consumer sentiment. The market researcher, however, noted that young customers' strong loyalty to Apple in Korea could threaten Samsung's dominance in the second half of the year.