K-pop star leads Korean contenders at 2025 MTV VMAs, but Grammys path remains uncertain

Rose of Blackpink is enjoying the biggest moment of her solo career yet, riding high on the success of her hit single “APT.” featuring Bruno Mars.

The track has earned her an impressive eight nominations at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, fueling speculation that a Grammy nod could be next.

“APT.,” released in October 2024, is up for seven awards at this year’s VMAs, including top categories such as video of the year and song of the year, as well as best collaboration, best pop, best direction, best art direction and best visual effects.

The main track “Toxic Till the End” from her debut album “Rosie” also scored a nomination for best K-pop, bringing her total to a record-breaking eight nominations — the most of any K-pop artist this year.

“I’ve just heard that I’ve received eight VMA nominations,” Rose shared on social media, Wednesday. “I am beyond shocked and I just don’t know what to say. I am absolutely speechless.”

Lady Gaga leads all nominees with 12 nominations, followed closely by Bruno Mars with 11.

Other Blackpink members Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo also received nominations in the best K-pop category for their respective solo releases. They are joined by aespa’s “Whiplash,” BTS’ Jimin with “Who” and Stray Kids’ “Chk Chk Boom.”

The MTV Video Music Awards, set for Sept. 7 in New York, is one of the major music awards in the US, presented by MTV to honor excellence in music videos. The VMAs were originally conceived as a video-focused counterpart to the Grammy Awards.

However, there is little correlation between winning a VMA and securing a Grammy nomination — especially in major categories. Still, industry experts say that visibility through high-profile awards like the VMAs can help sway Grammy voters by boosting an artist’s profile.

Taylor Swift is a prime example. She won video of the year at the 2022 VMAs for “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which later won best music video at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Similarly, Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” took home video of the year at the 2017 VMAs and best music video at the 2018 Grammys.

Grammys still distant

Music critic Lim Hee-yun said if Rose wins a major award at the VMAs, it could boost her chances of getting a Grammy nomination.

"Winning a big award at the VMAs would prove that Rose has a presence in the US music market. It would be a kind of green light," he said.

Despite this momentum, Lim remains skeptical about Rose’s chances at a Grammy nomination.

“The Grammys generally reward artists with strong chart performance in the US, consistent praise from critics and at least a full-length album or several singles released through a major American label,” Lim said.

“In Rose’s case, her only real hit in the US is ‘APT.’ and that alone is unlikely to earn her a Grammy nomination. Unless a K-pop song performs on the level of ‘APT.’ or higher, K-pop doesn’t get as much attention from American audiences as we might think,” Lim added.

“If we judge by the numbers alone, the odds are quite low.”

Even BTS — the first K-pop group ever nominated for the Grammys — received three consecutive nominations from 2021 to 2023, but failed to win in any category.

However, Lim said that recent changes in the music industry could shift the dynamic.

“Grammy ratings have plummeted in recent years. The Recording Academy may consider nominating a K-pop artist simply to generate buzz and viewership. K-pop has a massive and loyal fanbase and even just nominating a K-pop act could boost ratings,” he said.