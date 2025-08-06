Rose of Blackpink landed eight solo nominations from the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, according to the list published Tuesday.

Her Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.” earned nods for video of the year and song of the year, as well as best collaboration, best pop, best direction, best art direction and best visual effects.

The B-side track from her first solo album, “Rosie,” “Toxic till the end,” was shortlisted for “Best K-pop.” She is the second most-nominated female artist this year, after Lady Gaga at 12, and the most for a K-pop musician.

“So I’ve just heard that I’ve received eight VMA nominations,” she said on her Instagram, admitting that she is “beyond shocked.”

“I’m absolutely speechless! This is a crazy day!”

She will be running for best K-pop along with all her bandmates: Jennie’s “Like Jennie,” Jisoo’s “Earthquake” and Lisa’s Doja Cat and Raye collab, “Born Again.”