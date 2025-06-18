Rose of Blackpink broke the record for the longest stay by a K-pop soloist on Billboard’s Hot 100 with her smash hit “APT.” which extended its stay on the chart to 34th week.

The Bruno Mars collaboration sat at No. 24 on the main singles chart published Tuesday in the US, and surpassed the record streak held by Jimin of BTS with “Who” at 33.

The earworm peaked at No. 3 on the chart, notching the highest rung for a female K-pop singer after debuting on it at No. 8. She is the first female K-pop artist to make the top 10.

In the UK, “APT.” inched back up a rung to No. 30 on Official Singles Chart Top 100, extending the stay to 34th week straight. It hit the chart at No. 4 and rose to No. 2, reclaiming the spot later for a six-week stay.