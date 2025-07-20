New single “Jump” earns biggest streaming debut of 2025, proving group's global dominance

Blackpink has made K-pop history once again, becoming the first K-pop group to top Spotify’s Global Weekly Top Songs chart twice, with their latest single "Jump" reinforcing the quartet’s status as a global pop powerhouse.

According to YG Entertainment on Saturday, “Jump” reached No. 1 on the global weekly chart dated Thursday, following their previous chart-topper “Shut Down” from their 2022 studio album “Born Pink.” Blackpink now holds the record for both the first and the most No. 1 entries on the chart by any K-pop group.

The song’s streaming performance was equally notable.

“Jump” garnered 44,759,923 streams in just one week — the biggest debut for any track released in 2025 so far.

A week earlier, the group set a new milestone by becoming the K-pop act with the most No. 1 songs on the chart, holding the top position for six consecutive days.

Blackpink’s success is not limited to Spotify.

On the UK Official Singles Chart released Friday, “Jump” debuted at No. 18 — the group’s highest ranking to date and their ninth overall appearance on the chart.

The song’s music video, released on July 11, also made a powerful impact online. It was the most-viewed YouTube video worldwide within 24 hours of release and has topped YouTube’s Global Daily Top Music Videos chart for seven consecutive days.

Meanwhile, Blackpink is currently on their “Blackpink World Tour,” which spans 16 cities and 31 shows. After opening in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, and performing in Los Angeles, the group is set to take the stage in stadiums across Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Bulacan, Singapore, Tokyo and Hong Kong.