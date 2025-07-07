Agency pledges follow-up measures for complaints about the N3 section, later confirming a full refund

YG Entertainment on Monday issued an apology following backlash over obstructed-view seats at Blackpink’s “Deadline” world tour concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, promising refunds for affected audience members.

“We sincerely apologize to those who experienced difficulty viewing the stage from the N3 section during Blackpink’s concert over the weekend,” YG Entertainment said. “A console was installed in front of the section, so we added an extended LED screen in an effort to improve the viewing environment. However, this unintentionally caused further discomfort, and we deeply regret the outcome.”

“We will take follow-up measures for those who have submitted complaints about the N3 section. Further details will be provided via the ticketing platform,” the company added.

YG Entertainment confirmed to The Korea Herald that all refund requests for tickets in the affected area will be processed.

The controversy erupted after Blackpink held back-to-back concerts Saturday and Sunday at Goyang Sports Complex, with some fans in the N3 section reporting that they were unable to see the stage at all due to a large screen structure blocking their view.

Labeled as regular “B-seats,” tickets for this area were priced at 132,000 won ($96.2) — more expensive than “restricted view” seats, which cost 99,000 won.

Fans criticized the company online, dubbing the seats “no-view zone” and “sight-giving-up seats,” accusing YG of prioritizing profit over fairness in the seating arrangements. Some audience members demanded ticket refunds immediately after the show, citing a frustrating viewing experience.

Meanwhile, Blackpink is set to continue its “Deadline” world tour across 16 cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Singapore, Tokyo and Hong Kong, with 31 stadium-scale shows in total.