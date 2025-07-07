Blackpink’s long-awaited reunion lit up the stage for the group's new world tour under the banner “Deadline” over the weekend, but for some fans, excitement quickly turned to frustration, as blocked views left them unable to see the show they were attending.

Concertgoers took to social media to vent frustration over severely obstructed views during performances on Saturday and Sunday at Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province.

“There’s no point in writing a review. You just can’t see anything,” one fan wrote on X.

“This wasn’t a ‘restricted view seat,’ it was a ‘no view seat,’” another fan said online.

Some compared the experience to “watching a movie theater screen with a crowd,” without any actual view of the stage.

The biggest complaints came from fans seated in section N3.

Despite paying the regular B-tier ticket price of 132,000 won — around $97 — many said their view was almost entirely blocked by large screen structures placed near the stage.

Officially labeled “restricted view” seats were sold for a lower price of 99,000 won.

Although the ticketing site included a warning about “possible visual obstruction due to stage structures,” fans argue that what they experienced was not just a slight inconvenience, but a complete blockage of the view.

According to local reports, some fans are considering filing complaints with the Korea Consumer Agency.

Under Korea’s consumer protection guidelines, concertgoers may be entitled to a full refund plus 10 percent compensation if the organizer is found responsible for significantly obstructing the audience’s view.