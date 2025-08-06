LG CNS, a Korean information technology solutions provider under LG Group, announced Wednesday it will construct a 100 billion won ($72 million) artificial intelligence data center in Jakarta, Indonesia.

This marks the first time a Korean company has established an AI-focused data center overseas.

The project will be carried out through a joint venture with Indonesia’s third-largest conglomerate, Sinar Mas Group. The joint entity, LG Sinarmas Technology Solutions, secured the deal with local data center developer Kuningan Mas Gemilang.

The planned facility will be an 11-story structure with a gross floor area of 46,281 square meters, capable of housing more than 100,000 servers. It is slated for completion by the end of 2026.

The project will initially support 30 megawatts of power, with plans to scale up to 220 megawatts — making it the largest AI data center in Indonesia.

KMG, a joint venture between Sinar Mas Group and Korea Investment Real Asset Management, has been leading efforts to develop AI data center infrastructure in the region.

Recognizing the potential of data centers and cloud services as future growth engines, Sinar Mas selected LG CNS as its strategic partner due to the Korean firm’s proven expertise in the sector.

Last year, the company delivered consulting and design services for the project, which helped secure its role in the main construction phase.

LG CNS plans to implement an integrated "One LG" solution, incorporating technologies from affiliates such as LG Electronics' cooling systems and LG Energy Solution's battery platforms.

To address soaring AI computing demand across Indonesia and Southeast Asia, the center will feature specialized infrastructure for graphics processing unit farms.

A hybrid cooling system will be deployed to manage heat from high-performance graphics processing units, along with an environmentally friendly heating, ventilation and air conditioning system that automatically controls temperature and humidity.

The facility will also support network neutrality, allowing tenants to freely choose telecommunications carriers.

Located in Menteng, central Jakarta, the site is expected to offer strategic access to national backbone networks and submarine cable systems, positioning it as a future digital hub.

“Leveraging this project, LG CNS aims to expand our AI data center business across Southeast Asia, including Singapore and Malaysia,” said LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-kyun.

LG CNS brings to the table over three decades of experience in operating and constructing data centers, including nine domestic and overseas facilities.

The company also holds top-tier certifications such as the ISO 22301 for business continuity and ISO 50001 for energy management, along with Korea’s disaster risk reduction certification.