LG CNS, a Korean IT solutions provider under LG Group, said Monday that it has partnered with global automation giant Honeywell to enter the North American manufacturing market.

LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-kyun recently met with Pramesh Maheshwari, president of Honeywell Process Solutions, at the company’s office in Texas. During the meeting, the two companies agreed to jointly develop manufacturing technologies for AI transformation, or AX, focusing on AI-driven factory automation and intelligent operational solutions.

Honeywell, a global technology leader, provides sensors, controllers and smart solutions across the industrial automation, aerospace and energy sectors. Its process solutions division specializes in automating manufacturing processes in industries such as petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The partnership aims to combine LG CNS’s strengths in AX consulting and service integration with Honeywell’s longstanding expertise in industrial control systems. A key component of the collaboration is LG CNS’s AI-powered problem-solving agent, which analyzes real-time production data collected via Honeywell’s distributed control systems to provide quick solutions.

The two companies also plan to identify new business opportunities through LG CNS’s “AI 100 in 100” initiative. Launched earlier this year, the program seeks to develop 100 generative AI services in 100 days, targeting clients hindered by the cost, complexity or time required for AI adoption.

“This partnership marks the first step in our joint effort to deliver business innovation and technological solutions to American manufacturing clients,” LG CNS Hyun Shin-kyun stated. “LG CNS will leverage its top-tier AI and smart factory expertise, built over years, to provide differentiated manufacturing AX solutions.”