LG CNS, the IT solutions arm of LG Group, announced Thursday that it has earned the “Build AI Apps on Microsoft Azure Specialization” certification — making it the first Korean company to secure generative AI credentials from all three global cloud companies: Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

The certification is awarded to Microsoft partners who demonstrate proven success in building, deploying and managing AI solutions on Azure, and who pass rigorous third-party audits and demonstrate employee empowerment.

LG CNS has recently completed projects utilizing Azure’s AI services across industries including manufacturing, finance and public services.

As part of its collaboration with Microsoft, the company is also operating dedicated teams and an “Innovation Journey Workshop” to help enterprise clients prototype and validate AI-driven solutions.

Additionally, LG CNS runs dedicated teams such as the “MS Launch Center” and “MS Cloud Team,” offering customized AI and cloud services with Azure specialists.

With this certification, LG CNS joins a select group of companies globally with verified expertise in generative AI application development across major cloud platforms. It has already received AWS's “Generative AI Competency” and became the first Asian company to acquire Google Cloud’s “Generative AI Service Specialization.”

The company continues to enhance its AI service offerings through specialized technologies such as fine-tuning, retrieval-augmented generation and prompt engineering.

“Leveraging LG CNS’s certified capabilities in AI transformation, we will continue to deliver tailored and optimized services to help our clients accelerate business innovation,” said Kim Tae-hoon, senior vice president and head of the AI & Cloud Business Division at LG CNS.