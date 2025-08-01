The special counsel investigating former First Lady Kim Keon Hee failed on Friday to execute a court-issued arrest warrant to bring in former President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning.

The team led by Special Counsel Min Joong-ki attempted to execute an arrest warrant against Yoon at Seoul Detention Center at approximately 8:30 a.m. The team, including Deputy Special Counsel Moon Hong-joo, a prosecutor and an investigator, was met with refusal from Yoon, thwarting the operation.

“The arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol could not be executed due to his outright refusal to comply,” the special counsel’s office said in a statement.

The investigators were reportedly snubbed by Yoon, despite having entered the premises of the detention center and attempting to arrest him outside his cell. They withdrew two hours later.

A court-issued arrest warrant allows the special counsel team to deploy its investigators to forcibly bring in a suspect for questioning if they fail to appear after being summoned. This includes suspects who are already detained. Yoon is currently detained at the detention center following his arrest on July 10 over a separate insurrection case.

An arrest warrant was sought for Yoon after the former president snubbed the special counsel's summons to appear for questioning over his alleged illegal meddling in the 2022 by-elections.

The special counsel team had initially summoned Yoon for questioning on July 29. However, Yoon did not appear and offered no explanation for his refusal. After a second notice was sent for a July 30 appearance, which he also ignored, the team sought a court-issued arrest warrant with the Seoul Central District Court, which was granted. The warrant remains valid until Aug. 7.

Deputy Special Counsel Moon said a day earlier that the team intended to “secure Yoon’s appearance with the help of the detention center,” making clear their intent to forcibly bring him in if necessary. However, Friday’s attempt failed as Yoon remained uncooperative.

This is not the first time Yoon has defied such procedures. A separate special counsel team probing the insurrection allegations previously made three failed attempts to physically bring him in, all of which were blocked by his refusal to leave his detention cell.

Sources familiar with the matter said that no additional arrest attempt is planned for the rest of the day.