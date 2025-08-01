A special counsel team arrived at a prison Friday to execute a detention warrant for jailed former President Yoon Suk Yeol after he repeatedly snubbed summonses.

Assistant special counsel Moon Hong-ju was joined by a prosecutor and an investigator from special counsel Min Joong-ki's team as he entered Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital, where Yoon has been held since last month.

The team will attempt to bring Yoon out of his cell and take him for questioning over allegations that he and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, meddled in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections.

The detention warrant was issued by a court Thursday after the former president twice defied the special counsel's summons earlier this week, citing health problems. (Yonhap)