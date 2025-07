Former President Yoon Suk Yeol again did not appear for questioning by a special counsel on Wednesday.

Yoon, who is under arrest over his martial law attempt in December, was summoned to appear at special counsel Min Joong-ki's office by 10 a.m. to be questioned about his alleged meddling in the 2022 parliamentary by-elections.

Yoon also snubbed the special counsel's earlier summons to appear for questioning Tuesday, citing his deteriorating health. (Yonhap)